Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $227.33 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

