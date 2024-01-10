Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 42.5% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.3% in the third quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $227.33 and a one year high of $384.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.64.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

