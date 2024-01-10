Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,130 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $432,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,012,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $319,730,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.33 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.