Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $227.33 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

