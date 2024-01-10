Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 232,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 18.3% during the third quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $227.33 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day moving average of $344.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

