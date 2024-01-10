MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $3,071,200.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $577.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.51 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $169.99 and a 12-month high of $727.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

