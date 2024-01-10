MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $19,781,334. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $577.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 447.51 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $169.99 and a 1 year high of $727.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

