M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after buying an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 643,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

