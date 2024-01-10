Natalie Glance Sells 43,500 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.1 %

DUOL stock opened at $210.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.