Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $2.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 57,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 95,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,551,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,945,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.83 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

