NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Balboa Wealth Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $543.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

