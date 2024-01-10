NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $246,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $543.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.