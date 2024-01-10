NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $543.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.