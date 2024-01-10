NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $543.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

