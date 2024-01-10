NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $543.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

