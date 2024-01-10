O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $227.33 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.64.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

