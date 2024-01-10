Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $43.96 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $531.40 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $543.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

