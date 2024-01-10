Raymond James & Associates Acquires 11,670 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

