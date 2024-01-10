Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

