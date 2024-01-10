Raymond James & Associates Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gentex were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gentex Trading Down 1.1 %
Gentex stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.
Gentex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Gentex Company Profile
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
