Raymond James & Associates Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $18,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

FLT stock opened at $283.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.07 and a 200-day moving average of $256.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $285.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

