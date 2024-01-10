Raymond James & Associates Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

