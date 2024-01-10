Raymond James & Associates Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,495 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 112,603 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

