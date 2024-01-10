Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,535 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toro were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Down 0.3 %

TTC stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

