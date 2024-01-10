Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,309 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

