Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 276,758 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCU. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 258,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,692,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.