Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,673 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

