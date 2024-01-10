Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AAON by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AAON by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,176,000 after acquiring an additional 359,786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 1.4 %

AAON stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.