Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,545 shares of company stock worth $14,154,814. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

