Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,996 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 653,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $263,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $195,228.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.93. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.