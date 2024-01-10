Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,087 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

