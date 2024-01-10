Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.3 %

CLH stock opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.