Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 576,861 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,946,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,014,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 159,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XCEM opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $295.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

