Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

