Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.73 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

