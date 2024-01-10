Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 420.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after buying an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after buying an additional 256,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,721,000 after buying an additional 232,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.81.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

