Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.