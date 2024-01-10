Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 100,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 118,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $96.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.