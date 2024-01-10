Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,652,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $362.22 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

