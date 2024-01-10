Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 125.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

