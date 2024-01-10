Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,190 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

