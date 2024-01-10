Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

