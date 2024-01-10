Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $70.94.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

