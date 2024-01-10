Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,079,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

