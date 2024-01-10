Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,918 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

