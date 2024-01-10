Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

