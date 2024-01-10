Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $421.01 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.58 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

