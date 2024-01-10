Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDUS

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.