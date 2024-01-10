Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $375.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.33 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

