Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 529 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 321,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,058,000 after buying an additional 45,919 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 52,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.